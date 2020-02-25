South Zone takes 338 leads over East Zone in BCL final





At the end of the day, South Zone though was reduced to 125-8, took overall 338-run lead, largely due to their handsome lead in the first innings.

Resuming the day on 110-3, Islami Bank East Zone, was severely troubled by South Zone captain Abdur Razzak, who with his left-arm spin, claimed 7-110.

East Zone eventually was bowled out for 273, conceding a 213-run lead as South Zone posted 486 before being all out in their first innings.

Amid the other batsmen's failure, Under-19 star Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who made his first class debut with this match, struck a stroke-filled 87 ball-82, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

After making half-century in his Under-19 and List A debut, he hit half-century in his first class debut too.

Afif Hossain was the other notable scorer for East Zone with 47 while opener Pinak Ghosh made 38.

With a sizable lead, South Zone could impose a follow-on but they opted against that and came to bat in the second innings.

However things didn't pan out as they planned.

East Zone this time came up with disciplined bowling effort to leave them in clueless state. Their three-pronged pace attack Hasan Mahmudu, Abu Haider Rony and Ruyel Mea caused the damage, sharing eight wickets among them.

Rony scalped 4-51, while Hasan Mahmud and Ruyel grabbed two wickets apiece.

Their bowling raised a prospect of dismissing South Zone for below 100 but Mahedi Hasan resisted and helped the side propel past 100.

Before the bails were drawn, Mahedi was batting on 41 with Abdur Razzak

on 1. -BSS

















