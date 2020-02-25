Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:07 AM
India beats Bangladesh by 18 runs in T20 WWC

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020

Bangladesh made a disappointing start to the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup as they conceded an 18-run defeat to India at Perth, Australia on Monday.
Being sent to bat first, India managed to put up 142-6 after which their bowlers, led by leg-spinner Poonam Yadav restricted Bangladesh to 124-8.
Bangladesh's highest run came from the willow of Nigar Sultana who made 35 off 26 with five fours.
As long as she was in the crease, Bangladesh was in the match for a stunning victory but Nigar was undone by a Rajeshwari Gayakwad delivery.
Poonam however showed an intriguing display of googly to wreck-havoc on Bangladesh's middle order that saw her claimed 3-18 in four overs. She was ably supported by Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy who picked up two wickets apiece.
Opener Murshida Khatun was the other notable scorer for Bangladesh
with 30.
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first, which was justified well by skipper Salma Khatun herself as she removed Indian opener Tania Bhatia
for 2.
India hit back in style through Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, who gave the scoreboard a rapid pace and shared 37-run.
Verma was at her attacking best, hitting 39 off just 17, with two fours and four sixes.
After Panna Ghosh dismissed Verma, Bangladesh started hurling the baton with some quick wickets. They also fielded well and inflicted two run outs including Rodrigues who threatened for a bigger thing. She was out on 34.
After a middle order collapse, India regrouped well at the death overs, thanks to Veda Krishnamurthy who blasted 20 off 9 with four boundaries to help the side propel past 140.
Both Panna and Salma conceded 25 runs in four overs to claim two wickets.
India in their first match beat hosts Australia by 17 runs.     -BSS


