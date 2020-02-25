Bangabandhu Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup gets Al Arafah Islami Bank as title sponsor



The Chief Executive of Asian Hockey Federation Dato Tayyab Ikram, the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force and President of BHF Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat and Managing Director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Farman R Chowdhury were seen in the picture in the joint programme of MoU and title sponsorship signing that took place at a local hotel in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESK

Also, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and BHF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the day regarding Dhaka hosting the event.

The event got a special identity as host Dhaka is dedicating the event after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup is also known as the Asian qualifier for FIH Junior World Cup as the top four of the 10 competing nations of the event will get tickets to the 2021 Junior World Cup, the biennial men's under-21 field hockey world championship organised by the International Hockey Federation, to be held in India in late 2021.

The organisers say that all precautions will be taken as there are threats of deadly viruses recent times. A recent virus outbreak already made unbearable condition in China and the organisers are aware of that matter. The competing nations are Bangladesh, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, Oman and Uzbekistan.

Chief Executive of AHF Dato Tayyab Ikram says, "Time is important here. The event is to be held in June. I believe the time will say the answer. But, we can assure you that we are in touch of International Olympic Committee (IOC) and will take clearance from them before arranging the event."















