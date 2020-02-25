Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Bashundhara aim to return winning streak in BPL

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings looking forward to return winning streak as they face Brothers Union Club in the penultimate match of third round of Bangladesh Premier League football scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium. The match kicks off at 6.30 pm.
The defending champions currently stand at the third position in the league table with four points while Brothers Union Club placed at eighth position with two points playing the same number of outings.
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the league as they edged past Uttar Baridhara Club by a solitary goal in their league opening match but they lost valuable point as they were held by Bangladesh Police Football Club playing out to a 1-1 goal draw in the second match.
On the other hand, the all-orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra in their league opening match and again they forced six times league champions Abahani Limited, Dhaka to play also by the same margin in their second match.




Saif Sporting Club currently dominate the points table with seven points from three matches with two wins and a draw while Abahani Limited, Dhaka following the leaders with four points from two matches with one win and one draw.    -BSS


