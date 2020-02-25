Maximum of BJMC athletes lose job

A pathetic news just came in for the sporting arena as around 250 of 267 athletes of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) lost job along with the temporary employees of the organisation.

BJMC played a vital role in country's sporting development after the independence of the country in 1971. The corporation employed many sports persons and provided them space for playing in different disciplines. For last few years, the corporation had been going through bad time financially.

But, this decision came in just when the sports friendly government doubled the wages of the employees of BJMC.

After taking such a move, it would be quite hard for BJMC to form a full team in different disciplines others than Handball and Cycling.





