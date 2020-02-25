Mushi adds new feather to crown



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the third day of a Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 24, 2020. photo: AFP

Mushi remained unbeaten scoring 203 runs when innings declaration came from Bangladesh captain at 560 for six wickets. The champion cricketer sent Ndlovu's outside off stump delivery to the fence for a four to reach the double ton's milestone. He faced 315 balls to complete the double-century hitting 28 fours.

Former skipper completed all of the momentous hitting a boundary. He resumed batting on Monday morning with overnight's 32 runs went to lunch remaining one short of hundred and completed his 7th Test century with a boundary against Ainsley Ndlovu in very second over after lunch.

He was the 1st Bangladesh batsman to hit a double-ton in 2013 against Sri Lanka. His sharp 200 helped Bangladesh to escape defeat on that match. He became the only wicketkeeper batsman in the world to have two double centuries after playing his career best unbeaten 219-run's knock against Zimbabwe in 2018. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are the two more Bangladesh batsmen to have one double century each in Test cricket.









Mushfiq became the leading Test scorer among Bangladesh batters as well with this epic innings. He suppressed Tamim Iqbal. Mushi now leading the most runs scorer's chart with 4413 runs playing 130 innings appearing 70 matches. Tamim thereby, fell seven short of Mushi. He has 4405 Test runs from 60 matches. Shakib Al Hasan is the 3rd leading Test run getter for Bangladesh. He amassed 3862 Test runs playing 56 games.





