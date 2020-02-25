Mushfiq hits double ton, Tigers sniffing win



Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (2R) celebrates with teammates Ebadot Hossain (L) after the dismissal of the Zimbabwe's Donald Tiripano during the third day of a Test cricket match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 24, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh went to lunch with 351 for three adding 111 runs with overnight's 240 for three. They had a wicketless 1st session and lost two wickets to gathered 92 runs in the 2nd session. Mominul Haque completed his maiden Test ton as skipper hitting a cover drive to Tiripano's full length bowl. He jointly with Tamim Iqbal became the owner of maximum Test centuries for Bangladesh with nine hundreds each. Mominul scored 132 runs before departure.

But Mushfiqur Rahim once again proved his worth. The solid technical batsman hit the 3rd double century of his career and remained unbeaten scoring 203 runs. Mominul and Mushfiq stood 222-run's 4th wicket stand to consolidate Bangladesh's skyscraper. Besides, wicketkeeper batsman Liton Das bagged his 4th Test half century before being departed with 53 runs.

Ainsley Ndlovu took two wickets for Zimbabwe while Tiripano, Nyauchi, Tshuma and Sikandar Raza shared one wicket apiece.

Zimbabwe however, got 295 runs to trail by and lost two wickets to manage nine runs only before calling the day's game off. Considering bad light on field umpires suggested Bangladesh to deliver overs by the spinners. Mominul kept faith on Nayeem Hasan as opening bowler. He stroke in the very 2nd ball to bowled out Prince Masvaure. His brace to claim nightwatchman Donald Tiripano, created hat-trick chance yet before opening Zimbabwean's account.

Earlier, Bangladesh wrapped up Zimbabwe at 265 in their 1st innings. Skipper Craig Ervine scored 107 runs for Zimbabwe while Nayeem Hasan and Abu Jayed Rahi hauled four wickets each for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh ended day-2 remaining 25 runs away from the lead. Saif Hasan had gone for eight. Tamim Iqbal got 41 runs while Nazmul Hossain Shanto returned dugout with 71 runs. Mominul and Mushfiq remained unbeaten with 79 and 32 runs respectively.

















