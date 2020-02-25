BB re-fixes commemorative gold coin price

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the prices of commemorative gold coins marking International Mother Language Day.

From now, a 22-carat gold commemorative coin, each weighing 10-gram, will cost Taka 53,000 instead of Taka 50,000 while two coins will cost Taka 1,06,000 instead of Taka 1,00,000, said a central bank press release on Monday.

The Bangladesh Bank increased the prices of such coins considering the rise of gold prices in the current market, the release said.









