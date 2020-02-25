Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:07 AM
Business

BB re-fixes commemorative gold coin price

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the prices of commemorative gold coins marking International Mother Language Day.
From now, a 22-carat gold commemorative coin, each weighing 10-gram, will cost Taka 53,000 instead of Taka 50,000 while two coins will cost Taka 1,06,000 instead of Taka 1,00,000, said a central bank press release on Monday.
The Bangladesh Bank increased the prices of such coins considering the rise of gold prices in the current market, the release said.


