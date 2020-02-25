Video
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020, 11:06 AM
China vows to beef up support for foreign trade

Published : Tuesday, 25 February, 2020

BEIJING, Feb 24: China's top customs authority said it will make all-out efforts to support the steady growth of foreign trade and prevent the epidemic from spreading through ports.
Customs across the country should devise plans to firmly implement policies by the central government to further stabilize foreign trade growth, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said at a meeting on Sunday.
Efforts will be made to further simplify customs clearance procedures, reduce inspection and quarantine fees and optimize the port business environment.
It will give more support to the expansion of imports, facilitate exports, and promote reciprocal market opening up, said the GAC.
Local customs authorities should solve difficulties facing enterprises and strive to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the foreign trade sector.
In addition, the GAC said it will continue to toughen the crackdown on wildlife trafficking.    -Xinhua


