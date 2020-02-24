Two more pvt univs fined Tk 10 lakh each





University in Sylhet- Tk 10 lakh each for violating directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Bangladesh Bar Council over admission of students in the Law Department.

A four-member Bench of the Appellate Division led by Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order following two separate appeals filed by the Bar Council.

In last one month, the SC fined seven other private universities for admitting students violating the UGC directives.

Senior lawyer AY Moshiuzzaman represented the Bangladesh Bar Council while Zainul Abedin for the IIUC and ABM Altaf Hossain appeared for the Metropolitan University.

The two university vice-chancellors appeared before the court on Sunday as per its order in this regard. The SC also asked the two university authorities to pay the money to the Bar Council.

The court imposed the penalty on two university authorities as they enrolled a number of students in the Department of Law, which exceeded the limit fixed by the UGC.

Thirty-seven victimised students of IIUC and 17 of Metropolitan University filed writ petitions with the High Court to get registration cards for the Bar Council test. After hearing, the High Court directed the Bar Council to give opportunity to the students to appear in the Bar Council test.

Later Bar Council appealed against the High Court order and after hearing the Appellate Division summoned the vice chancellors of the universities.

Last week, the apex court fined four universities-- City University and Southeast University, Eastern University, Bangladesh Islamia University, and South East University for the same reason.









On January 26, the Appellate Division fined another three private universities Tk 10 lakh each on the same ground. The three universities are Bangladesh Islami University, Southeast University and Eastern University.





