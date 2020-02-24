Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Front Page

Coronavirus is communist China’s ‘biggest health emergency’: Xi

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Feb 23: The coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 2,400 people is communist China's "largest public health emergency" since its founding in 1949, said President Xi Jinping on Sunday.
It is necessary to learn from "obvious shortcomings exposed" during China's response, Xi added at an official meeting to coordinate the virus fight -- a rare acknowledgement by a Chinese leader.
In comments reported by state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the epidemic "has the fastest transmission, widest range of infection and has been the most difficult to prevent and control".
"This is a crisis for us and it is a big test," he said.
Xi's comments come as the number of virus infections hit almost 77,000 in mainland China -- with countries such as South Korea on high alert and Italy taking containment measures as well.
Xi acknowledged on Sunday that the epidemic will "inevitably have a large impact on the economy and society", but
he stressed the effects will be "short-term" and controllable.
He said the outbreak will have a relatively big hit on the economy and society but the government will step up policy support to help achieve economic and social development targets for 2020.
China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and roll out new policy steps in a timely way, he said, adding the government will also study and roll out phased tax cuts to help tide small firms over difficulties.     -AFP


