Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:54 AM
Home Front Page

HC wants update on Khaleda’s health from BSMMU

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor to submit report on the medical treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by 5:00pm on Wednesday (February 26) through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court.
Khaleda is now in the prison cell of the BSMMU undergoing treatment. She is serving a seven-year prison sentence in the Zia Charitable graft case.
The Bench of Justice
Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing on the bail petition filed by Khaleda Zia on February 18.
In the order, the HC asked the BSMMU authority to inform it through the report whether Khaleda Zia has agreed to receive advanced treatment as per the recommendations of the medical board constituted for her treatment.
If she is has agreed, whether the treatment has been started? If yes, then what is her latest health condition? The HC asked.
The court also adjourned hearing on the petition filed by Khaleda Zia for bail in Zia Charitable Trust graft case till Thursday (February 27).
Senior Lawyer Zainul Abedin appeared for Khaleda while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state in the court.
During the hearing, Zainul Abedin told the court that the BNP chairperson's health condition has deteriorated since December 12 last year. She is seriously ill and cannot move and take medicine on her own.
Praying for granting her bail Zainul Abedin said, the HC may grant her bail considering her health condition and on humanitarian ground.
"She (Khaleda) needs bail for advanced treatment in the UK," he added.
However, Mahbubey Alam opposed the bail petition, saying that the same HC Bench had earlier rejected a similar bail petition of Khaleda and the Appellate Division also upheld the rejection order. They brought same ground in the petition which was rejected by the HC.
A Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on October 29 in 2018, sentenced BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others to seven-year imprisonment each in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.
The court also fined them Tk 10 lakh each, in default to suffer six more months in jail.
On August 8 in 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda Zia. All of them were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Malaysia JWG meeting deferred to Wednesday
Two more pvt univs fined Tk 10 lakh each
Coronavirus is communist China’s ‘biggest health emergency’: Xi
HC wants update on Khaleda’s health from BSMMU
EC imposes restrictions on polls campaign
CCC Polls: 7 mayor aspirants collect form from EC
‘America First’ vs ‘Make in India’ as Modi hosts Trump
Trump the ‘Bahubali’


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft