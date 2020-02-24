HC wants update on Khaleda’s health from BSMMU





Khaleda is now in the prison cell of the BSMMU undergoing treatment. She is serving a seven-year prison sentence in the Zia Charitable graft case.

The Bench of Justice

Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing on the bail petition filed by Khaleda Zia on February 18.

In the order, the HC asked the BSMMU authority to inform it through the report whether Khaleda Zia has agreed to receive advanced treatment as per the recommendations of the medical board constituted for her treatment.

If she is has agreed, whether the treatment has been started? If yes, then what is her latest health condition? The HC asked.

The court also adjourned hearing on the petition filed by Khaleda Zia for bail in Zia Charitable Trust graft case till Thursday (February 27).

Senior Lawyer Zainul Abedin appeared for Khaleda while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state in the court.

During the hearing, Zainul Abedin told the court that the BNP chairperson's health condition has deteriorated since December 12 last year. She is seriously ill and cannot move and take medicine on her own.

Praying for granting her bail Zainul Abedin said, the HC may grant her bail considering her health condition and on humanitarian ground.

"She (Khaleda) needs bail for advanced treatment in the UK," he added.

However, Mahbubey Alam opposed the bail petition, saying that the same HC Bench had earlier rejected a similar bail petition of Khaleda and the Appellate Division also upheld the rejection order. They brought same ground in the petition which was rejected by the HC.

A Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on October 29 in 2018, sentenced BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others to seven-year imprisonment each in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

The court also fined them Tk 10 lakh each, in default to suffer six more months in jail.

On August 8 in 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda Zia. All of them were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.

























The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor to submit report on the medical treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by 5:00pm on Wednesday (February 26) through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court.Khaleda is now in the prison cell of the BSMMU undergoing treatment. She is serving a seven-year prison sentence in the Zia Charitable graft case.The Bench of JusticeObaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing on the bail petition filed by Khaleda Zia on February 18.In the order, the HC asked the BSMMU authority to inform it through the report whether Khaleda Zia has agreed to receive advanced treatment as per the recommendations of the medical board constituted for her treatment.If she is has agreed, whether the treatment has been started? If yes, then what is her latest health condition? The HC asked.The court also adjourned hearing on the petition filed by Khaleda Zia for bail in Zia Charitable Trust graft case till Thursday (February 27).Senior Lawyer Zainul Abedin appeared for Khaleda while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state in the court.During the hearing, Zainul Abedin told the court that the BNP chairperson's health condition has deteriorated since December 12 last year. She is seriously ill and cannot move and take medicine on her own.Praying for granting her bail Zainul Abedin said, the HC may grant her bail considering her health condition and on humanitarian ground."She (Khaleda) needs bail for advanced treatment in the UK," he added.However, Mahbubey Alam opposed the bail petition, saying that the same HC Bench had earlier rejected a similar bail petition of Khaleda and the Appellate Division also upheld the rejection order. They brought same ground in the petition which was rejected by the HC.A Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on October 29 in 2018, sentenced BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others to seven-year imprisonment each in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.The court also fined them Tk 10 lakh each, in default to suffer six more months in jail.On August 8 in 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda Zia. All of them were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.