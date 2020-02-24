Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:54 AM
Dhaka-10 By-Polls

EC imposes restrictions on polls campaign

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Keeping in mind public hassles and sufferings, the Election Commission (EC) has imposed restrictions on the poll campaign in the upcoming Dhaka-10 by-polls slated for March 21.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Sunday said the EC would allow candidates to hang posters and use loud speakers at 21 specific areas under the Dhaka-10 constituency.
The CEC said this while addressing a view-exchange meeting at Election Training Institute in the city's Agargaon area.
Six candidates were present at the meeting. Four election commissioners, EC Senior Secretary and returning officer of the by-polls were also present at the meeting.
Six valid candidates, including those, nominated by Awami League and BNP, agreed with the EC decision.
According to the EC proposals, candidate can set up election camp office at every ward and union. Poster can be hanged there. But laminated  posters will not be allowed in the polls.
21 places will be fixed by the EC for hanging poster of the by-polls, the CEC said.
However, the CEC said all offices would remain open during the polls day. Officials can cast votes during their office time.
Candidates cannot hang any posters and banners anywhere they in the parliamentary seats, the CEC said.
He further said candidates would hold five rallies in the polls area. But no mass rally will be allowed for candidates in the polls, he added.
The CEC said the Commission would change the electoral code of conduct in future. The commission will change electoral laws in this regard, he added.
Vehicle movement will be allowed in the Dhaka-10 by-polls. Only movement of motor cycles will be restricted, he added.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 117 polling stations of Dhaka-10 by-polls.
The candidates who submitted nomination papers are AL's Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, and BNP's Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Jatiya Party's Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League's Khawaja Hasan Askari, Bangladesh Congress's Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP's Kazi Abdur Rahim submitted their nomination papers.
According to the EC, a total of 312, 281 voters will cast their votes in the by-polls.
Meanwhile, Dhaka-10 AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest in the Dhaka South City Corporation Election.
Taposh was elected mayor in DSCC polls.


