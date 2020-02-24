CCC Polls: 7 mayor aspirants collect form from EC





Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls said that two mayor aspirants have collected nominations forms from the EC office on Sunday.

They are Ershadullah, former Joint Secretary of Chattogram City BNP and M A Matin of Bangladesh

Islami Front. Earlier five aspirants Awami League Mayor nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominee Solaiman Alam Sheth and the BNP leader Dr Shahadat Hussain, son of former Minister Nurul Islam B. Sc, Mujibur Rahman and Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam have collected nomination forms.

Hasanuzzaman said Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam submitted his nominations to the EC on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a total of 129 candidates for 41 General wards and 27 for 14 reserved councilors for women have collected nominations till Sunday, Hazsanuzzaman said.

BNP has finalized the list of Councillors for 55 wards including 14 reserved posts on Sunday.

The name of the Mayor nominee of BNP is likely to be announced on Monday.

Six leaders of BNP have collected nomination forms from the Party office for Mayoral candidate of CCC including Dr Shahadat Hussain, President of Chattogram City unit of BNP, General Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Vice President of City BNP Niaz Muhammad Khan, Syed Azam and former joint Secretary of City BNP Ershadullah Chowdhury and Lucy Khan.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Idris Ali, Deputy Office secretary of Chattogram City unit of BNP said that a total of 180 aspirants for 41 ward councilors and 25 for 14 reserved women councilor posts have collcted nomination forms from the BNP City office at Nasiman Bhavan on Thursday, the last day of distribution.

Idris Ali further said that the interview of 180 aspirants for 41 ward councilors and 25 for 14 reserved women councilor posts was held at its Nasiman Bhavan Party Office on Saturday.

He said the final list of Councillors list has been announced on Sunday.





















CHATTOGRAM Feb 23: A total of seven mayor aspirants, 156 councillors aspirants for 55 wards have collected nominations forms for Chattogram City Corporation election from the Chattogram Regional Election Commission office till Sunday.Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional Election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC Polls said that two mayor aspirants have collected nominations forms from the EC office on Sunday.They are Ershadullah, former Joint Secretary of Chattogram City BNP and M A Matin of BangladeshIslami Front. Earlier five aspirants Awami League Mayor nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Jatiya Party nominee Solaiman Alam Sheth and the BNP leader Dr Shahadat Hussain, son of former Minister Nurul Islam B. Sc, Mujibur Rahman and Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam have collected nomination forms.Hasanuzzaman said Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam submitted his nominations to the EC on Sunday.Meanwhile, a total of 129 candidates for 41 General wards and 27 for 14 reserved councilors for women have collected nominations till Sunday, Hazsanuzzaman said.BNP has finalized the list of Councillors for 55 wards including 14 reserved posts on Sunday.The name of the Mayor nominee of BNP is likely to be announced on Monday.Six leaders of BNP have collected nomination forms from the Party office for Mayoral candidate of CCC including Dr Shahadat Hussain, President of Chattogram City unit of BNP, General Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Vice President of City BNP Niaz Muhammad Khan, Syed Azam and former joint Secretary of City BNP Ershadullah Chowdhury and Lucy Khan.Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Idris Ali, Deputy Office secretary of Chattogram City unit of BNP said that a total of 180 aspirants for 41 ward councilors and 25 for 14 reserved women councilor posts have collcted nomination forms from the BNP City office at Nasiman Bhavan on Thursday, the last day of distribution.Idris Ali further said that the interview of 180 aspirants for 41 ward councilors and 25 for 14 reserved women councilor posts was held at its Nasiman Bhavan Party Office on Saturday.He said the final list of Councillors list has been announced on Sunday.