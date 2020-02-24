Trump the ‘Bahubali’





He appears as a warrior and a saviour in the 81-second video, riding on a chariot with First Lady Melania Trump. A few stills later, Trump is seen riding a horse, and then carrying on his shoulders his son Donald Trump Junior and daughter Ivanka Trump. The video also

shows hundreds of Indian villagers cheering Trump on.

The video was made by a user called Solememes1.

"To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!"

Trump has said that he was looking forward to meeting his "friends" in India.

The president will arrive in India on Monday on a two-day visit. He will hold consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

India is hoping to negotiate a trade deal with US during Trump's visit. The US president is also likely to discuss religious freedom with India during his visit. -bdnews24.com

















