Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:54 AM
Home Front Page

Trump the ‘Bahubali’

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

US President Donald Trump has tweeted a video depicting him as fictional warrior Bahubali ahead of his India visit, reports Indian website scroll.in.
He appears as a warrior and a saviour in the 81-second video, riding on a chariot with First Lady Melania Trump. A few stills later, Trump is seen riding a horse, and then carrying on his shoulders his son Donald Trump Junior and daughter Ivanka Trump. The video also
shows hundreds of Indian villagers cheering Trump on.
The video was made by a user called Solememes1.
"To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!"
Trump has said that he was looking forward to meeting his "friends" in India.
The president will arrive in India on Monday on a two-day visit. He will hold consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and a roadshow in Ahmedabad.
India is hoping to negotiate a trade deal with US during Trump's visit. The US president is also likely to discuss religious freedom with India during his visit.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Malaysia JWG meeting deferred to Wednesday
Two more pvt univs fined Tk 10 lakh each
Coronavirus is communist China’s ‘biggest health emergency’: Xi
HC wants update on Khaleda’s health from BSMMU
EC imposes restrictions on polls campaign
CCC Polls: 7 mayor aspirants collect form from EC
‘America First’ vs ‘Make in India’ as Modi hosts Trump
Trump the ‘Bahubali’


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft