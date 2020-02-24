Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:53 AM
Home Front Page

RAB busts anti-social den run by Jubo Mahila League woman

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

RAB produced expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya (2nd from left) and her accomplices before media at RAB headquarters in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: COLLECTED

RAB produced expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya (2nd from left) and her accomplices before media at RAB headquarters in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: COLLECTED

The elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has busted an anti-social den run by a young women, Shamima Nur Papiya of Narsingdi.
Her shady activities, according to RAB, ranged from extortion-to- gun running-to- sex trade and many more and in all those she played the role of queen bee.
Papiya was arrested along with three others from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:30am on Saturday when they were trying to flee to India as they smelled sleuths were after them, according to RAB.
Papiya, General Secretary of Jubo Mahila League, Narsingdi district unit, was expelled by the Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League, an affiliated body of ruling Awami League (AL), after the news of her arrest was made public.
Dashing and devilish and fabulously wealthy, Papiya is learnt to have rented a presidential suite of a five-star hotel, Westin, in the city and paid Tk 3 crore there as bill over the last three months. She also booked a corner of the hotel bar for her secret deals, according to RAB.
Papiya, among others, were members of a gang of currency counterfeiters and fake currencies of various countries were seized from their possession at Dhaka airport.
They were apprehended at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:30am on Saturday when they were trying to flee to India, said RAB 1 Commanding Officer Shafi Ullah Bulbul, at a press conference at the battalion's Karwan Bazar media centre.
The detained are Shamima Nur Papiya, 28, her husband Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury Sumon, 38, and their associates Sabikkhor Khandokar and Sheikh Tayeba.
The battalion recovered a foreign made pistol and ammunition, seven passports, currencies worth Tk 25,600, US$11,091, Indian Rs 1,310 and 420 Sri Lankan rupees from their possession, Shafi Ullah said.
He said Papiya was the ringleader of the gang and smuggled counterfeit notes.   "She is also involved in illegal arms and drug trading, and a prostitution racket," he added.
Papiya and her gang member's collected huge amount of money in the name of giving jobs to the police department, according to RAB.
RAB said she owns four luxurious flats at Farmgate in Dhaka and Narsingdi area. She also has two luxury cars. 
Jubo Mahila League's President Nazma Akter on Sunday confirmed expulsion of Papiya from the organization to the Daily Observer on Sunday.
Nazma Akter said, "When we came to know that she was involved in extreme immoral activities, we expelled her from the organization for life. Now it is the task of the law enforcement agencies to book her."


