Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:53 AM
Front Page

Money Laundering

Charges pressed against ex-JL leader Khalid

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday submitted a charge sheet against former Jubo League leader Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan and five others in a case filed under Money Laundering Prevention Act.
The other charge sheeted accused are Khalid's two brothers Masud Mahmud Bhuiyan, Hasan Mahmud Bhuiyan and his accomplices Harun Rashid,
Shahdat Hossain Ujjal and Mohammad Ullah Khan.
Khaled, an expelled Jubo League leader, had been running casino business and was also involved in extortion.
Sub-Inspector Md Liakat Ali the general recording officer (GRO) of Gulshan Police Station confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.
The charge sheet will be produced before the chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on March 23 for next course of action.
According to Charge sheet, Khaled visited abroad several times without any foreign currency endorsement in his passport.
There has also information that he has around 3 lakh ringgit illegally in an account in a Malaysian bank.  
He also allegedly laundered a large amount of money through 52 accounts in five banks.
 A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan from his Gulshan residence on September 18 last year for allegedly running illegal casino in the city's Fakirerpool area.
Earlier, RAB submitted another charge sheet against him under the Firearms Act.
After his arrest, RAB filed four cases under arms, drugs and money laundering cases with Motijheel and Gulshan police station.


