Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:53 AM
Angelina Jolie lauds PM’s generosity for Rohingyas   

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

UNHCR Special Envoy and renowned Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban last year. FILE PHOTO

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie has highly appreciated Bangladesh for the generosity and leadership it demonstrated in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.
In a letter to Prime Minister, Jolie lauds Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership role in Rohingya crisis and appreciated Bangladesh for giving shelter to the Rohingyas and ensuring their safety and security.
The Special Envoy mentioned that UNHCR would continue its efforts to engage with Myanmar to create suitable conditions for the sustainable return of the Rohingyas.
Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas. Most of them fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State after the military launched a brutal offensive targeting the mainly Muslim ethnic minority in late August 2017.
Jolie hoped that Bangladesh's initiatives for the Rohingyas would help to get better funding for the 2020 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis which would be launched in March.
She committed to continue her advocacy for the humanitarian response for the Rohingyas and expressed gratefulness to the people of Bangladesh for all kinds of support.
Angelina Jolie visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar in February last year in her capacity as UNHCR Special Envoy, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.   


