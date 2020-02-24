Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:53 AM
Home Front Page

GP pays BTRC Tk 1,000cr

SC decision on rest comes today

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The country's largest cellular phone operator Grameenphone has deposited Tk 1 billion (Tk 1,000 crore) to the telecom regulator Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) after over year long talks on outstanding dues.
Responding to the Appellate Division order of the Supreme Court, the operator on Sunday paid
the amount of Tk 1,000 crore through a pay order.
GP's Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs Hossain Sadat handed over the pay order to BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque at his office. Other GP officials accompanied him.
In response to the payment of GPs dues, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar told the Daily Observer that hopefully the operator will comply with the court's next directive. The door of government is open for GP.
"We want to maintain a healthy business environment in the country," he added.
This amount of Tk 1,000 crore paid by Grameenphone will be adjusted when the BTRC's claim for payment will be settled. Now, the money has been deposited following the directives of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court responding to a Grameenphone review petition.
On November 17 in 2019, the Supreme Court asked Grameenphone not to go for any arbitration or outside court settlement with the government over telecom regulator's Tk 12,579 crore audit claim.
In 2016, BTRC claimed Tk 12,579.95 crore from the mobile phone operator in taxes and late fees accumulated over the years after running an audit on the Norway-based company.
BTRC ran its first audit back in 2011 on Grameenphone and found financial discrepancies amounting to Tk 3,034 crore in the operator's books from its inception in 1996 till March 2011.
Grameenphone then disputed the appointment process of the auditing firm, and after a court ruling BTRC in October 2015 appointed another firm, Toha Khan Zaman & Co, to run a new audit on Grameenphone's books from its inception until June 2015.
GP officials claimed that the methodology in the particular issue of BTRC was questionable.
Earlier in July, the BTRC slashed GP's bandwidth temporarily by 30 per cent and on July 22 the telecom regulator decided not to give any type of approval to the operator to roll out new packages or services, or import network equipment to pressure it into clearing their dues.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Malaysia JWG meeting deferred to Wednesday
Two more pvt univs fined Tk 10 lakh each
Coronavirus is communist China’s ‘biggest health emergency’: Xi
HC wants update on Khaleda’s health from BSMMU
EC imposes restrictions on polls campaign
CCC Polls: 7 mayor aspirants collect form from EC
‘America First’ vs ‘Make in India’ as Modi hosts Trump
Trump the ‘Bahubali’


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft