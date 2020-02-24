GP pays BTRC Tk 1,000cr





Responding to the Appellate Division order of the Supreme Court, the operator on Sunday paid

the amount of Tk 1,000 crore through a pay order.

GP's Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs Hossain Sadat handed over the pay order to BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque at his office. Other GP officials accompanied him.

In response to the payment of GPs dues, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar told the Daily Observer that hopefully the operator will comply with the court's next directive. The door of government is open for GP.

"We want to maintain a healthy business environment in the country," he added.

This amount of Tk 1,000 crore paid by Grameenphone will be adjusted when the BTRC's claim for payment will be settled. Now, the money has been deposited following the directives of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court responding to a Grameenphone review petition.

On November 17 in 2019, the Supreme Court asked Grameenphone not to go for any arbitration or outside court settlement with the government over telecom regulator's Tk 12,579 crore audit claim.

In 2016, BTRC claimed Tk 12,579.95 crore from the mobile phone operator in taxes and late fees accumulated over the years after running an audit on the Norway-based company.

BTRC ran its first audit back in 2011 on Grameenphone and found financial discrepancies amounting to Tk 3,034 crore in the operator's books from its inception in 1996 till March 2011.

Grameenphone then disputed the appointment process of the auditing firm, and after a court ruling BTRC in October 2015 appointed another firm, Toha Khan Zaman & Co, to run a new audit on Grameenphone's books from its inception until June 2015.

GP officials claimed that the methodology in the particular issue of BTRC was questionable.

Earlier in July, the BTRC slashed GP's bandwidth temporarily by 30 per cent and on July 22 the telecom regulator decided not to give any type of approval to the operator to roll out new packages or services, or import network equipment to pressure it into clearing their dues.















