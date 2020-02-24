Police officer arrested in drug case remanded





Earlier on Thursday another court had sent him to police custody for interrogation for two days in arms case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman passed the order in the drug case as Darussalam Police Station SI Nazrul Islam, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a five-day remand prayer for questioning.

No lawyer stood for him in the court.

A team of Darussalam Police arrested him from Darussalam area on Wednesday.

The case statement is that the accused Police SI, Jalil, sent some belongings from Dhaka through a courier service to Gopalganj district. Acting on a tip, Darussalam police opened the courier parcel and found a pistol with 27 bullets and 5,200 pieces of Yaba tablet.









Two cases were filed on Wednesday with the Darussalam Police Station, one is arms case while the other drug case.

Earlier the accused police officer, Jalil, had served at the Detective Branch (DB) of police. Recently he was transferred to be Gopalganj.



