Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:53 AM
Home Back Page

Fish may hold key to stop ageing in humans

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

CALIFORNIA, Feb 23: A study into African turquoise killifish has revealed the secrets behind a biological phenomenon that presses pause on the development of embryonic life - findings that have potential implications for human ageing.
Species such as the killifish can place themselves in a state of "suspended animation" - known as diapause - as an embryo, effectively halting the ageing process in order to help the organism survive extreme environments.
Research published in the academic journal Science found the embryos put functions such as cell growth and organ development on hold for months and even years "without trade-offs for subsequent adult growth, fertility, and life span".
Understanding the "mechanisms" behind diapause could aid in the treatment of ageing-related diseases and even the preservation of human organs. "Nature has identified ways to pause the clock," said Anne Brunet, a Stanford University geneticist who co-authored the report.




The research showed genes involved in cell proliferation and organ development were switched off during embryonic diapause in African turquoise killifish. Meanwhile, genes that acted as system monitors were dialled up while others linked to muscle maintenance and metabolism were also affected.
The study discovered a protein called CBX7, which appears to increase in production during diapause, played a central role in the regulation of gene switches. Manipulation of this protein within humans could be possible and raise the prospect of altering the ageing process, researchers said.
"We think that studying the process of embryonic diapause could provide a fundamental understanding of how cells and tissues could be preserved over long periods to time," Professor Brunet told The Independent. "Because cells and tissues degenerate with age, one can speculate that perhaps this understanding could be helpful to identify strategies to help preserve tissues and organs better."
Christoph Englert, a molecular geneticist at the Leibniz Institute on Aging in Germany, said the new research "shifts the paradigm of diapause as a passive, boring state to an active state of embryonic nondevelopment".    -INDEPENDENT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fish may hold key to stop ageing in humans
Govt to prioritize family planning: Rights bodies
Dhaka-Sylhet Highway project may ‘miss ADB funding for approval delay’
Top-terror Zeesan’s aide Shakil remanded
Teachers training curriculum ‘should include reproductive health issues’
Khaleda will get bail, Fakhrul hopes
Malaysian labour market will open soon, FM hopes
Car ploughs thru crowd, injures 18


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft