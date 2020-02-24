Govt to prioritize family planning: Rights bodies





The suggestion was given at a press conference organized by Cox's Bazar Civil Society and NGO Forum (CCNF), an alliance of 50 organizations titled 'JRP2020 has to be real joint venture: Needs a single line authority with Transparency and Local Level Accountability', held at the Jatiya Press Club on Sunday.

CCNF Co-Chair Rezaul Karim Chowhdhury moderated the programme while key speakers were Co-Chair of CCNF Abu Morshed Choudhury, Joint Director of COAST Barkat Mullah Maruf, Nayeem Gawher Wahra of Disaster Forum, Rafiqul Islam of Federation of NGOs in Bangladesh (FNB) and Abdul Latif Khan, Independent Expert on Refugee and Disaster Management.

Abu Morshed Chowdhury termed environment recovery, host community, youth and adolescent issues separate sector.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Co-Chair of CCNF focuses on management of Rohingya response and said there should be single line management under the Prime Minister's office as it is a national priority issue.

He proposed that Deputy Commissioner should have scrutinizing role in respect of host community projects and the entire district should be considered as the host community.

He also proposed that immediately ISCG should include representatives of local government and local NGOs in a transparent and democratic process.

Nayeem G Wahra described how the local economy could be benefited out of providing supplies to Rohingya refugees.

He proposed that the government should prepare a National Policy on Rohingya refugee considering long-term crisis.

Barkat Ullah Maruf proposed that Rohingya refugees should be given travel document as Refugees to avoid ongoing passport forgery.

































