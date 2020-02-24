Top-terror Zeesan’s aide Shakil remanded





A Dhaka Court on Sunday placed Mazharul Islam Shakil alias Shakil, a close aide of top-terror Zeesan Ahmed, on a three-day remand in an arms case.Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order as Sub-Inspector Morshed Alam of Mohammadpur Police Station, also investigation officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) launched a drive in Mohammadpur area Saturday late night and arrested top terror Zeesan's close aide, Shakil. The RAB members also recovered a foreign made pistol and bullets from Shakil's possessionAccording to Rapid Action Battalion, Shakil is an associate of one of the Interpol's most wanted criminals Ali Akbar Chowdhury alias Zeesan.