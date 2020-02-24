Video
Top-terror Zeesan’s aide Shakil remanded

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday placed Mazharul Islam Shakil alias Shakil, a close aide of top-terror Zeesan Ahmed, on a three-day remand in an arms case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order as Sub-Inspector Morshed Alam of Mohammadpur Police Station, also investigation officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.
 A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) launched a drive in Mohammadpur area Saturday late  night and arrested top terror Zeesan's close aide,  Shakil. The RAB members also recovered a foreign made pistol and bullets from Shakil's possession
According to Rapid Action Battalion, Shakil is an associate of one of the Interpol's most wanted criminals Ali Akbar Chowdhury alias Zeesan.












