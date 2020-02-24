Teachers training curriculum ‘should include reproductive health issues’





"Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights are related with the country's economy and development. So teachers must have proper knowledge as they have direct connection with the students. Besides irrespective of all people belonging to different class should also know about it," Professor Salma Akhtar of Dhaka University said at a dialogue organized by Bangladesh Nari Progati Shangha( BNPS) at the CIRDAP auditorium on Sunday.

Dr Nur Mohammad, Executive Director of Population and Science and Training Centre, presided over the programme and Executive Director Rokeya Kabir (BNPS) moderated it.

Professor Akhtar also said that teachers are not willing to teach on SRHR in the class rooms due to some superstition and cultural values. But when this subject will be included in the teachers training curriculum then teachers will have obligation to gather knowledge and in course of time their shyness will go away, she said.

Moshiur Rahman, Pro- Vice Chancellor of National University, said that we have to bring back the main four components of constitution under 1974, to ensure science- based health education.

Criticizing the present trend among students he said that most of the school students spend more time on social media rather than studying.

Referring to such a trend he noted that targeting this social media government should include this science- based education focusing on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights issues on virtual media to make them aware of the body and its functions.

The keynote paper presented in the dialogue suggested that revising the present teachers training curriculum government should include the issues like Sexual and Reproductive health Rights mandatory to learn through gender- based training so that they become more gender responsive.

Rokeya Kabir said that a mass awareness should be launched to make the young and adolescent community to be aware of their body and their rights.

















