Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:53 AM
Home Back Page

Khaleda will get bail, Fakhrul hopes

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday urged the judiciary to secure its independence and ensure justice by allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail.
He made the remark while addressing a human chain programme in front of Jatiya Press Club organized by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, a front organisation of BNP.
Fakhrul demanded unconditional release of Khaleda Zia.
Fakhrul alleged that the ruling government is giving pressure on the judiciary. That's why Khaleda Zia is not getting bail. However, in a similar case, Awami League leaders Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir got bail.
He claimed that the government had illegally detained Khaleda Zia. It's a matter of shame for Bangladesh to raise demand for releasing a three-time prime minister from jail only after 48 years of independence.
"Khaleda boldly protested autocratic Ershad government and protected the country's democracy taking life risk. Keeping such a leader in jail indicates the vulnerability of our democracy," Fakhrul added.
Demanding party chairperson's release, the BNP Secretary General said there is no legal ground to keep her in jail by not allowing her bail. It's her legal right. But, the government kept her in jail establishing a 'single party ruling' in the country.
Bangladesh is now in a big political crisis. The people are now enjoying 'peace of grave' in the country. Only a free and fair election under the caretaker government can resolve this crisis, he claimed.


