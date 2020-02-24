Malaysian labour market will open soon, FM hopes





Following a meeting with the visiting Malaysian Human Resource Minister, Momen expressed optimism about reopening of the labour market in Malaysia soon as discussion is going on between the two countries.

"I'm hopeful," the Foreign Minister told journalists at his office after meeting the Malaysian Human Resource Minister M Kulasegaran.

He said the Malaysian Minister will have discussion in details with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad in this regard.

Bangladesh and Malaysia will hold an official-level meeting in Putrajaya in November 2019 on opening up of the Malaysian labour market for Bangladeshis as well as legalising undocumented migrants in the Southeast Asian country.

"You'll be a national hero here if you declare opening of the market," Dr Momen told M Kulasegaran at the meeting.

"I found him positive," Momen said, adding that they also discussed bilateral trade and investment issues.

The Foreign Minister invited Malaysian investors to invest in Bangladesh as Bangladesh offers investment friendly environment and other facilities.

Malaysia had suspended labour recruitment from Bangladesh in September last year following allegations of monopoly by a syndicate of recruiting agents and high cost of migration.

The estimated number of undocumented migrants would be between one to two lakh.



















