Car ploughs thru crowd, injures 18





Eleven of the injured were identified as Farid, Razzak, Azim, Razib, Rashed, Bakkar, Azizul Islam, Salma, Rahima, Maksuda and Nazma.

Kazi Sahan Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Cantonment Police Station, said the victims were at the bus stoppage when the private car hit them."Five of them were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. Four of the critically injured, including the child, were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," the OC said.

Another victim was taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.

Shahan said the driver of the private car, which was heading towards Dhaka Airport, lost control of the steering and struck a group of people who were waiting for transport on the airport road in front of Kurmitola General Hospital.

Meanwhile, police detained the driver Robiul Islam, 42, and seized the vehicle.



























At least 18 people, including a child and four women, were injured after a private car ploughed through a crowd at Kurmitola in Dhaka city on Sunday noon. Four of them suffered critical injuries, police said.Eleven of the injured were identified as Farid, Razzak, Azim, Razib, Rashed, Bakkar, Azizul Islam, Salma, Rahima, Maksuda and Nazma.Kazi Sahan Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Cantonment Police Station, said the victims were at the bus stoppage when the private car hit them."Five of them were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. Four of the critically injured, including the child, were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," the OC said.Another victim was taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.Shahan said the driver of the private car, which was heading towards Dhaka Airport, lost control of the steering and struck a group of people who were waiting for transport on the airport road in front of Kurmitola General Hospital.Meanwhile, police detained the driver Robiul Islam, 42, and seized the vehicle.