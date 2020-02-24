Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:52 AM
Home Back Page

Car ploughs thru crowd, injures 18

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

At least 18 people, including a child and four women, were injured after a private car ploughed through a crowd at Kurmitola in Dhaka city on Sunday noon. Four of them suffered critical injuries, police said.
Eleven of the injured were identified as Farid, Razzak, Azim, Razib, Rashed, Bakkar, Azizul Islam, Salma, Rahima, Maksuda and Nazma.
Kazi Sahan Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Cantonment Police Station, said the victims were at the bus stoppage when the private car hit them."Five of them were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. Four of the critically injured, including the child, were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," the OC said.
Another victim was taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.
Shahan said the driver of the private car, which was heading towards Dhaka Airport, lost control of the steering and struck a group of people who were waiting for transport on the airport road in front of Kurmitola General Hospital.
Meanwhile, police detained the driver Robiul Islam, 42, and seized the vehicle.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fish may hold key to stop ageing in humans
Govt to prioritize family planning: Rights bodies
Dhaka-Sylhet Highway project may ‘miss ADB funding for approval delay’
Top-terror Zeesan’s aide Shakil remanded
Teachers training curriculum ‘should include reproductive health issues’
Khaleda will get bail, Fakhrul hopes
Malaysian labour market will open soon, FM hopes
Car ploughs thru crowd, injures 18


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft