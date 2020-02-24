Guide books should be banned







The students of our country have dependency on guide books. Since childhood they are encouraged to read guide books from their teachers and parents. In March 2008, a High Court bench delivered a verdict prohibiting the printing, sale and marketing of notebooks and guidebooks. Sadly enough, the verdict has not materialised yet.



Students in most of our schools are still now fully dependent on notebooks and guidebooks. It is very sad that even most teachers follow these and don't encourage students to think creatively. Notebooks and guidebooks are totally contrary to the objectives of the creative method of education, since they focus only on exams rather than student development. Sometimes students think that these guide books are more important than the text books. They neglect the text books and some of them don't even touch them. However later they become troubled as most of the admission tests focus on textbooks.











If the objectives of education are to be achieved, notebooks and guidebooks have to be banned immediately. Failing this, our students will continue to memorise information from these notebooks and fail to get the best of what education has to offer them.



Raihan Ahmed

