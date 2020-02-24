End of student life & switching jobs



The meeting was chaired by the then general secretary of the DUCSU Enayetur Rahman and addressed by EPSU leader Kazi Zafar Ahmed, Students' League leader Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, NSF leader Abul Hasnat, and I, as Chhatra Shakti (Students' Force) leader. The Observer report of that day's meeting was not naturally prepared by me. The staff correspondent's report was accompanied by a photograph of mine addressing the meeting but with my back to the camera and without mention of my name.



The camera took the picture of the audience. The mighty news editor of the Observer, ABM Musa, was strictly objective in the treatment of news. Perhaps that is why he caused the photograph of his paper's university correspondent in that nameless fashion. It did not matter to him as news editor that the reporter also happened to be leader of a major student party.

My attraction for journalism as a profession was beyond explanation. The respected editor of the Observer, Abdus Salam asked me whether I would like to become a staff reporter. At that youthful juncture of my life, this offer from a reputed editor and revered intellectual such as Mr Salam was like a welcome order that could not be disobeyed. But objection came from the news editor ABM Musa who was like an elder brother to me. He spoke with clear and almost harsh voice, 'Do you really want to join this risky and stormy profession? Give it a second thought.



If you fail to find anything better, come back. Otherwise at least I will not encourage a promising boy like you to come to this hazardous profession.' I did not like what Musa bhai said that day. I desperately longed to become a journalist. But a reputed, well-established and influential news editor stood resolutely on my way. I was frustrated and sad. I kept quite. I did not become a journalist. Life in its own capricious way took me to another path.



Even before the results of my MA examinations were published, I joined the private sector Meher Industries Limited under the circumstances described earlier. I became the concern's public relations and liaison officer at a salary near the double that of a staff reporter. In that position, I performed very well especially because of the loving and affectionate assistance and support, I got from fellow media men.



Within one year, by October 1964 I left the job and joined Dhaka University as a lecturer in political science at almost half the salary I got in the private sector job. Even as university teacher between 1964 and 1967, I used to be editor of a high-quality monthly English journal "The Concept" and bi-monthly Bangla magazine "Mausum". During these years, I regularly contributed columns to the daily Pakistan Observer and the weekly Holiday.



At the end of my career as a university teacher in 1967, I joined the erstwhile Civil Service of the pre-1971 Pakistan. After a year's training at the Civil Service Academy at Lahore, I was posted in late 1968 as assistant commissioner under training to the greater Dhaka district. During 1969 and early 1970, I was appointed sub-divisional officer of Brahmanbaria (now district). It was in 1970 again that I was posted to Rawalpindi as an officer of the central government. The glorious war of liberation of Bangladesh took place in 1971. During October 1972, I was in the United Kingdom studying for PhD in the University of London. I was awarded a Ford Foundation fellowship for three years on the recommendation of Dhaka University.



During my study in London from October 1972 to February 1976, my link with the media as a 'marginal journalist' continued unhampered. The most prominent and popular Bengali immigrant weekly in the United Kingdom then was Janamat of London. It was started in late 1960s just before the Bangladesh war of liberation. Founded by our senior ATM Walie Ashraf who came to London earlier, the journal played a historic role in maintaining and strengthening the moral of the expatriate Bangladeshis in the west.



The Janamat had around it a group of young Bengalis committed to the cause of Bangladesh. The UK student action committee 1971 for support to Bangladesh included such young activist as Mohammad Hossain Manju, later an industrialist, who was convener of the committee and others such as the late Barrister Luftar Rahman Shahjahan, Shamsuddin Chowdhury (Manik) who later became a Supreme Court justice of Bangladesh. They were closely related to the Janamat.



The journal had in addition to the editor Walie Ashraf dedicated part-time journalists such as Anis Ahmed, a banker in the United Kingdom, Kahndoker Rashidul Hoque Inu, a student of architecture in the early 1970s and now a reputed architect in Bangladesh and patrons such as businessman Nazrul Islam and British civil servant Manzur Morshed. Minhaj Uddin Ahmed, one-time restaurant owner and quiet but important expatriate freedom fighter was a friend and guide of the student group as well as the Janamat.



From the very beginning of my days in London, I was closely linked with this group and the Janamat through Walie Ashraf whom I called Ashraf bhai from my days in Dhaka University. During my stay in London, I resided with my wife Sufia and sons Nipu and Topu in Balham, the hub of the Janamat group. The Janamat office itself was first located on the first floor of two Temperley Road, the residence of Walie Ashraf. It was later shifted to 80 Hearnville Road within walking distance of Temperley Road. My residence at 89 Calbourne Road was also a two minutes' walk from both.



Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12 last. He contributed his write-ups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".























