Deforestation - a major threat to civilisation



Md Arafat Rahman



Deforestation has many causes: trees can be cut down to use for houses or be sold as cooking fuel while cleared land can be used as pasture for livestock and agricultural purpose. Lax forest management and deficient environmental laws are some of the factors that lead to large-scale deforestation. In many countries, deforestation--both naturally occurring and human-induced--is an ongoing issue. Between 2000 and 2012, 2.3 million square kilometres (890,000 sq mi) of forests around the world were cut down.



The removal of trees without sufficient reforestation has resulted in habitat damage, biodiversity loss, and aridity. Deforestation causes extinction, changes to climatic conditions, desertification, and displacement of populations. Deforestation also has adverse impacts on increasing of atmospheric carbon dioxide, increasing negative feedback cycles contributing to global warming.



Deforestation is more extreme in tropical and subtropical regions, in the countries of emerging economies. More than half of all plant and land animal species in the world live in tropical forests. As a result of deforestation, only 6.2 million square kilometres (2.4 million square miles) remain of the original 16 million square kilometres (6 million square miles) of tropical rainforest that formerly covered the Earth.



The overwhelming direct cause of deforestation is agriculture. Subsistence farming is responsible for 48 per cent of deforestation; commercial agriculture is responsible for 32 per cent; logging is responsible for 14 per cent, and fuel wood removals make up 5 per cent. Other causes of contemporary deforestation may include corruption of government institutions, the inequitable distribution of wealth and power, population growth and overpopulation, and urbanization. Globalization is often viewed as another root cause of deforestation, though there are cases in which the impacts of globalization have promoted localized forest recovery.



Another cause of deforestation is climate change. 23 per cent of tree cover losses result from wildfires and climate change increase their frequency and power. The rising temperatures cause massive wildfires especially in the Boreal forests. One possible effect is the change of the forest composition. Deforestation is a contributor to global warming, and is often cited as one of the major causes of the enhanced greenhouse effect. Tropical deforestation is responsible for approximately 20 per cent of world greenhouse gas emissions.



Recent calculations suggest that carbon dioxide emissions from deforestation and forest degradation contribute about 12 per cent of total anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions with a range from 6 per cent to 17 per cent. Deforestation causes carbon dioxide to linger in the atmosphere. As carbon dioxide accrues, it produces a layer in the atmosphere that traps radiation from the sun.



The radiation converts to heat which causes global warming, which is better known as the greenhouse effect. Plants remove carbon in the form of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during the process of photosynthesis, but release some carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere during normal respiration.



In deforested areas, the land heats up faster and reach a higher temperature, leading to localized upward motions that enhance the formation of clouds and ultimately produce more rainfall. Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries has emerged as a new potential to complement ongoing climate policies. The idea consists in providing financial compensations for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. Deforestation disrupts normal weather patterns creating hotter and drier weather thus increasing drought, desertification, crop failures, melting of the polar ice caps, coastal flooding and displacement of major vegetation regimes.



Deforestation in a massive scale results in decline in biodiversity, and on a natural global scale is known to cause the extinction of many species. The removal or destruction of areas of forest cover has resulted in a degraded environment with reduced biodiversity. Forests support biodiversity, providing habitat for wildlife; moreover, forests foster medicinal conservation. With forest biotopes being irreplaceable source of new drugs, deforestation can destroy genetic variations irretrievably.



Since the tropical rainforests are the most diverse ecosystems on Earth and about 80 per cent of the world's known biodiversity could be found in tropical rainforests, deforestation of these significant areas of forest has resulted in a degraded environment with reduced biodiversity globally. Deforestation also removes the microbial community which is involved in the recycling of nutrients, the production of clean water and the removal of pollutants.

Deforestation eliminates a great number of species of plants and animals which also often results in an increase in disease. Loss of native species allows new species to come to dominance. Often the destruction of predatory species can result in an increase in rodent population which can carry plague. Additionally erosion can produce pools of stagnant water that are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.



It has been estimated that we are losing 137 plants, animal and insect species every single day due to rainforest destruction, which equates to 50,000 species a year. Predictions have been made that more than 40 per cent of the animal and plant species in Southeast Asia could be extinct in the 21st century. Rapidly growing economies also have a negative effect on deforestation. Most pressure will come from the world's developing countries, which have the fastest-growing populations and most rapid economic growth.



Efforts to stop slow deforestation process have been attempted for many centuries because it has long been known that deforestation can cause environmental damage. In some cases it cause collapse of a societies. Reforestation is the natural or intentional restocking of existing forests and woodlands that have been depleted, usually through deforestation. It is the reestablishment of forest either naturally or artificially. Another way is forestation is the planting of planting trees where there was no previous tree coverage.



The writer is assistant officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department (CPDS), Southeast University















