

Reduce urban poverty



Most of the urban poor live in slums and squatter settlements characterised by substandard living conditions. Majority of those living in slums are very poor. According to a report of Centre for Urban Studies (CUS), nearly 80 percent of the households have income below the upper poverty line and more than 50 percent of the slum dwellers earn less than half of the poverty line income while about 25 percent of them are in extreme poverty and misery. The distribution of both income and consumption is highly skewed in urban areas, and this inequality is rising over time.



Urban poverty is invariably associated with poor quality housing, often in overcrowded unsanitary slum settlements without any environmental services - water, drain clearance, solid waste disposal system, and with ill health which is related to the spread of infectious diseases.

The slum dwellers are constantly under threat of exposure to environmental hazards such as mosquito infested drains, and fires and floods, which could destroy their homes altogether. The problem is further exacerbated by the fact that infrastructure and services cannot be extended to most of these slums as these are considered as illegal settlements and therefore the slum dwellers are in constant fear of eviction or relocation.











To be effective, urban poverty reduction initiatives should be broad-based and integrate mutually reinforcing components so as to provide for a healthy and safe living environment for the poor, improve their access to income and assets, and promote the integration of less fortunate citizens including disadvantaged groups and the disabled within the community.



