RAJSHAHI, Feb 23: A mobile court sentenced a teenager to one-year jail for stalking some schoolgirls on Tanore Upazila Parishad premises in the district on Friday.

Convict Forman Shah, 17, is the son of Fazar Shah of Gollapara area in Tanore Municipality. Sources said, based on the information given by the victims about stalking, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sushanta Kumar Mahato conducted the mobile court and delivered the verdict.