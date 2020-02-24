Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Home Countryside

Field day on mustard farming held at Fulgazi

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

FENI, Feb 23: A field day on mustard farming was held on Battala premises in Dhalia Village under Darbarpur Union in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
BARI-17 variety of mustard seedlings were exhibited in the programme organised by Muhuri Irrigation and Management Project Development Operator under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).
Deputy General Manager of Muhuri Irrigation Project SS Abdul Mannan chaired the programme while Fulgazi Upazila Chairman Abdul Alim Majumder was present as chief guest.
BWDB Extension and Training Specialist Rabindra Kumar Majumder and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nasrin Sultana Kanta were present as special guests while Darbarpur Union Parishad Chairman Nizam Uddin Majumder also spoke there.
The programme was directed by Fulgazi Upazila Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Manoj Kanti Debnath.
The chief guest Abdul Alim Majumder, in his speech, said mustard oil is very useful for human health. People should use it instead of soya bean oil concerning their health issues.  
It is to be noted that mustard was cultivated in 120 hectares of land in Fulgazi Upazila and in 1,680 ha in the district this year.


