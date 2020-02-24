

Students urged to choose right path

Former chairman of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh and ex-VC of Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Dr AK Azad Chowdhury was present as chief guest while Feni University VC Professor Dr Md Saifuddin Shah was in the chair.

The chief guest, in his speech, thanked the members of Feni University Trustee Board for their great contribution to establishing the university.

He also urged the students to choose the right path of success.

Convener of Freshers Reception-2020 Organising Committee Proctor and Assistant Professor of Law Department of the university Mohammad Moniruzzaman delivered the welcome address.

Among others, Vice-President of Feni University Trustee Board A K M Shaheed Reza, Founding President and Member Abdus Sattar, Executive Committee Secretary Member Dr ASM Tabarak Ullah Chowdhury Bayzid, Feni University Treasurer Professor Taybul Haque, Register ASM Abul Khayer, and Dean, Faculty of Law, Chattogram University and Feni University Law Department Adviser Professor ABM Abu Noman spoke at the programme as special guests.

Feni University VC Professor Dr Md Saifuddin Shah administered an oath to the freshers.

Senior Lecturer of Business Faculty Mehzabin Tabassum Sujana and Lecturer of Department of Law Shakhawat Sazzad Sejan conducted the function while Chairman of Business Faculty and Chairman Committee Convener Associate Professor Abul Kashem, Lecturer of Civil Engineering Department and Acting Student Adviser Ataul Hakim Mahmud, and Feni Government College Principal Professor Bimal Kanti Pal were also present at the programme.

On the occasion, laptops were also distributed among the freshers as stipend.

Later, a cultural programme was organised.

















