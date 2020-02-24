Man fined over child marriage at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Feb 23: A mobile court in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday fined a man for arranging a child marriage of his daughter.

Baraigram Police Station Sub-Inspector Robiul Karim said Babul Ahmed of Parkol Village arranged the marriage of his ninth-grader daughter on Friday. Being informed, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mohaymena Sharmin went to the spot and detained the daughter's father.







