Two beaten dead in 2 dists





MANIKGANJ: A van driver was beaten to death by his neighbours over a trifling matter in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Monu Miah, 48, was a resident of Pongtirsa Village in the upazila.

Police said Sayed Ali Mollah of the village and his son Rajim beat Monu with a stick following an altercation about 4pm, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station Rejaul Karim said police detained the two accused in this connection.

PATUAKHALI: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his cousins in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Habib Sikder was a resident of Sehakathi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Habib had been at loggerhead with his cousins- Kawser and Abbas, over a piece of land. They locked into an altercation in the morning over building a cowshed in the area.

At one stage, Habbib's cousins beat him with stick, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Jashim Uddin.

Two persons were detained in this connection, the ASP added.



















