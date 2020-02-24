Video
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:51 AM
25 LLB examinees expelled in Barishal

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 23: A total of 25 Bachelor of Laws (LLB) examinees were expelled in Government Brojmohan College Centre in the city on Saturday for taking unfair means.  
Additional District Magistrate Razib Ahmed said a total of 697 LLB examinees took part in the examination on Saturday. To ensure the fair environment in the centres here, five executive magistrates have been assigned.
Following  the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Barishal Law College Governing Body President SM Aziar Rahman, 25 examinees were expelled for their unfair means.











