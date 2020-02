PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 23: Police arrested a man along with one kilogram of hemp from his house at Mohammadpur Village in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Arrested A. Sattar, 60, is a resident of the village. Panchhari Police Station (PS) sources said on a tip-off, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Saidur Rahman raided the house and arrested the A. Sattar along with the hemp.