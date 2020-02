BARISHAL, Feb 23: A total of 347 crimes were committed in 14 police station (PS) areas of Barishal Metropolitan and the district during January last.

Out of the crimes, 187 were committed in four PSs of the metropolitan, and 160 in 10 PSs of the district.

The number of the committed crimes in January last is higher than that in December of 2019. The number of crimes in December 2019 was 306.