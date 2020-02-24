Celebrating Mujib Barsha with festivity stressed





The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the decision to celebrate the Mujib Barsha to inspire the young generations to know Bangabandhu's life and works.

Deputy speaker made the observations while addressing a preparatory meeting on the celebration of Mujib Barsha at the Bharatkhali Union Parishad Complex Auditorium under Shaghata Upazila in the district on Sunday as chief guest.

Shaghata Upazila Chairman Zahangir Kabir and Fulchhari Upazila Chairman GM Selim Parvez also spoke at the event as special guests while Bharatkhali Union Parishad Chairman Shamsul Azad Shital presided over the function.

After elaborate discussion, a series of programmes have been chalked out to celebrate the Mujib Barsha with much enthusiasm from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021.

The programmes include rally, discussion and cultural functions, sports competitions, cleanliness drives, illumination of all government buildings and party offices, forestation, building houses for the poor, displaying documentary film on Bangabandhu, and prize and crests distribution.

Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, in his speech, said this is an extraordinary opportunity for the nation to pay deep respect and gratitude to Bangabandhu, and he believed that the young generation would be able to contribute to build Sonar Bangla.

Among others, Shaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohiuddin Jahangir, and Fulchhari UNO Abu Raihan Dolon also joined the meeting.

















