



Tobacco farming spreads massively at Dighinala

Due to lack of government monitoring, domestic and overseas tobacco companies are persuading farmers to cultivate tobacco on more lands.

No public or private organisations are coming to discourage farmers in cultivating the harmful tobacco.

Agriculture office sources said over 400 farmers of the upazila have cultivated tobacco in 380 hectares of land under the patronage of a tobacco company. Last year, tobacco was cultivated in 450 ha.

Once, the tobacco havens were in Rangpur and Kushtia districts. Now, it has reached everywhere in the hilly areas.

Tobacco farming started here from Mekong area of Dighinala. In the absence of government monitoring, tobacco companies are attaching more farmers in tobacco cultivation.

Earlier, Mekong and both banks of the Maini River were known for the cultivation of different Rabi crops and vegetables. Then the prices of these produces were cheap. But that day has lost now in the aggression of tobacco cultivation.

Though very few are benefitting from tobacco cultivation, it is harming the local people and the environment.

There are over 500 tobacco processing ovens in Dighinala. Each oven requires seven to eight maunds of firewood. For supplying the firewood, trees are being felled in different forests.

Toxic carbon-dioxide blended with nicotine is being released in the air through the chimney of tobacco processing factories. Tobacco processing factories have been set up at homes and nearby schools.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Supon Chakma said at upazila level, farmers are being made aware about harmful sides of tobacco cultivation through yard discussion. They are being encouraged to short-term farming of different vegetables and crops.

When asked why farmers are much interested in tobacco cultivation, Upazila Agriculture Officer Oskar Biswas said tobacco companies register farmers and provide them many facilities. They also assure farmers of buying their produces.

He also said farmers have to invest huge money for the cultivation of other crops. Besides, they do not get fair price of their produces sometimes. So, they cultivate tobacco for getting more profit.

Upazila Chairman Alhaz Md Kashem said tobacco cultivation is harmful for environment. It is impacting globally. It is a narcotic item. Its cultivation and production should be stopped. Farmers should be encouraged to cultivate other crops.

He also said, on behalf of upazila parishad, different programmes are held discouraging tobacco farming. Besides, the public and the private organisations should come forward discouraging farmers about tobacco cultivation.

Dighinala Environment Protection Movement President Md Zakir Hossen said the local administration should take steps to stop tobacco farming and rampant tree felling.

Farmer Kamal Hossen of Mekong said, "I know tobacco farming is harmful for environment, but profit is high. So, I cultivate it. If I get more profit, I will surely cultivate other crops."

Farmer Md Bahar of Kobakhali Union said tobacco farming is harder but more profitable. Besides, selling the produces has assurance.

He also said there is no certainty in cultivating other crops.

























DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 23: Tobacco cultivation in five unions of Dighinala Upazila and on both banks of the Maini River has spread massively, turning huge croplands into tobacco havens.Due to lack of government monitoring, domestic and overseas tobacco companies are persuading farmers to cultivate tobacco on more lands.No public or private organisations are coming to discourage farmers in cultivating the harmful tobacco.Agriculture office sources said over 400 farmers of the upazila have cultivated tobacco in 380 hectares of land under the patronage of a tobacco company. Last year, tobacco was cultivated in 450 ha.Once, the tobacco havens were in Rangpur and Kushtia districts. Now, it has reached everywhere in the hilly areas.Tobacco farming started here from Mekong area of Dighinala. In the absence of government monitoring, tobacco companies are attaching more farmers in tobacco cultivation.Earlier, Mekong and both banks of the Maini River were known for the cultivation of different Rabi crops and vegetables. Then the prices of these produces were cheap. But that day has lost now in the aggression of tobacco cultivation.Though very few are benefitting from tobacco cultivation, it is harming the local people and the environment.There are over 500 tobacco processing ovens in Dighinala. Each oven requires seven to eight maunds of firewood. For supplying the firewood, trees are being felled in different forests.Toxic carbon-dioxide blended with nicotine is being released in the air through the chimney of tobacco processing factories. Tobacco processing factories have been set up at homes and nearby schools.Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Supon Chakma said at upazila level, farmers are being made aware about harmful sides of tobacco cultivation through yard discussion. They are being encouraged to short-term farming of different vegetables and crops.When asked why farmers are much interested in tobacco cultivation, Upazila Agriculture Officer Oskar Biswas said tobacco companies register farmers and provide them many facilities. They also assure farmers of buying their produces.He also said farmers have to invest huge money for the cultivation of other crops. Besides, they do not get fair price of their produces sometimes. So, they cultivate tobacco for getting more profit.Upazila Chairman Alhaz Md Kashem said tobacco cultivation is harmful for environment. It is impacting globally. It is a narcotic item. Its cultivation and production should be stopped. Farmers should be encouraged to cultivate other crops.He also said, on behalf of upazila parishad, different programmes are held discouraging tobacco farming. Besides, the public and the private organisations should come forward discouraging farmers about tobacco cultivation.Dighinala Environment Protection Movement President Md Zakir Hossen said the local administration should take steps to stop tobacco farming and rampant tree felling.Farmer Kamal Hossen of Mekong said, "I know tobacco farming is harmful for environment, but profit is high. So, I cultivate it. If I get more profit, I will surely cultivate other crops."Farmer Md Bahar of Kobakhali Union said tobacco farming is harder but more profitable. Besides, selling the produces has assurance.He also said there is no certainty in cultivating other crops.