Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:51 AM
Home Countryside

15 shops burnt in Noakhali

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Feb 23: At least 15 shops were gutted in a fire at Taher Mia Market in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Local sources said the fire started from the shop of one Milon in the market and soon spread to other shops, burning those down.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame after about two hours.
Director of the market Morshed Alam said the loss in the fire was estimated at about Tk 1 crore.
Senior Station Officer of Maijdee Fire Service Azizul Haque said the fire began from electric short circuit.






