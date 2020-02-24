2,500 poor patients get free treatment at Sakhipur





More than 2,500 poor patients received free treatment and were distributed necessary medicines at a day-long free medical camp in Hatibandha area of Sakhipur Upazila in Tangail District on Friday.Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS), a voluntary healthcare providing organisation, arranged the camp in honour of the language martyrs.KAMPS organised the event as part of its regular annual event for the last 16th consecutive years. A team of more than 50 expert physicians and technologists, led by renowned Kidney Specialist and Chief Consultant of Kidney Department of Lab Aid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka Professor Dr MA Samad, treated the patients.The patients received treatment for various diseases including kidney, heart, liver, gastro, diabetes, ENT, medicine, skin etc. while more than 100 old and poor eye patients have been enrolled for free cataract surgery.Other than the medical consultancies, various necessary lab tests of the patients like blood test, urine, blood sugar, USG and ECG were done and also necessary medicines were distributed among them free of costs.Besides, a discussion meeting on preventing kidney disease through changing lifestyle was also held.Lawmaker from Tangail-8 Constituency Advocate Joaherul Islam attended the function as guest of honour and also formally unveiled the cover of regular annual publication of KAMPS, named "Prayash-16". Chairman of KAMPS and Chief Consultant of Anwar Khan Modern Hospital Kidney Department in Dhaka Professor Dr MA Samad presented keynote paper on the occasion.In the keynote presentation, Professor MA Samad said his move to reach the messages of prevention of diseases, mainly of kidney disease, will go on as long as the targeted successes are not achieved.Executive Director of KAMPS Rezwan Salehin expressed his commitment to continuing the works aiming to reach the expected health care support to the doorstep of deserving people across the country.