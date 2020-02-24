5 killed in road mishaps in four districts





KALIAKOIR, GAZIPUR: A woman and her nine-month-old daughter were killed as a passenger bus turned turtle in Kaliakoir Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Fatema Begum, 35, wife of Idris Ali of Bodmil area in the upazila, and her daughter Arbi.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salna Highway Police Station (PS) Md Mozibur Rahman said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Ajmeri Paribahan' overturned on the Gazipur-Chandra Highway in Mouchak area about 6:15am after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Later, police recovered the bodies from the spot.

NOAKHALI: An old man was crushed under a truck on Kalitara Road near Chowmuhany Bazaar in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Shyamol Kumar, 54, was a resident of Gonipur area in Chowmuhany Municipality.

Locals said following the accident, the man was killed on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector (Investigation) of Begumganj PS Nure Alam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A night guard was killed when a cement-laden truck hit him in Binodpur area of the city on Saturday night.

Deceased Amzad Hossen, 65, was a resident of Dashmari area in the city. He was a night guard of Binodpur Bazaar.

Motihar PS OC SM Masud Parvez said the man was crossing the road in the said area. At that time, the Rajshahi-bound truck hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl was killed in a road accident at Dhopagari Village under Baruhas Union in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Jim Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Jelhok Hossen of the village.

Jelhok Hossen said his daughter was crossing the Tarash-Ranirhat Regional Road in the said area in the evening. At that time, a three-wheeler dashed her, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.















