14 unnatural deaths in Barishal in 15 days of Feb





Of these, five are suicides, four murders, two road accidents, two mysterious deaths, and one drowning.

On February 14, police recovered an unknown baby's body beside the Lakutia-Barishal Road in the district.

On February 11, a motorcyclist Rabiul Bepary, 31, of Kashemabad Village in Gaurnadi Upazila was killed in an accident on the Gaurnadi-Kashemabad Road in the district.

On February 10, a poultry trader Siraj Gomosta, 45, of Nagarbari Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district killed self by taking poison.

On February 9, three housewives killed selves and two others died in other incidents in Banaripara, Agailjhara, Wazirpur and Bakerganj upazilas of the district.

Police recovered the hanging body of Rashida Begum, 42, of Eluhar Village in Banaripara Upazila from a tree.

On the same day, another woman Shefali Begum, 28, wife of Manju Hawlader of Nagarbari Village under Gaila Union in the upazila killed self by taking poison.

On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of Salina Begum, wife of Majnu of Dhamura Village in Wazirpur Upazila.

On the same day, a pregnant woman Sima Halder, wife of Anjan Halder of Rahutpara Village in Agailjhara Upazila died mysteriously.

On the same day, Kalam Mridha, 45, of Mundupasha Village in Bakerganj Upazila was allegedly killed by a local shaman in the name of treatment.

On February 8, a minor boy Rahman of Jhapur Village in Babuganj Upazila drowned in a pond.

On the same day, one Farid Hossen, 45, the son of late Mazid Khan of Bogura Road area in the city was killed by his brothers over land dispute.

On the same day, a cloth trader Mamun, 32, killed self by hanging in Bogura Road area of the city.

On February 6, one Sabbir Mridha, 28, was killed in a road accident in Barishal University area of the city.

On February 2, two persons- Dulal Sarder, 46, of Bejahar Village in Gaurnadi Upazila and Mokhles Khan, 40, of Char Alimabad Village in Mehendiganj Upazila were killed in separate incidents. Both the deceased were chopped to death over previous enmity. Mokhles was an accused in a murder case.

























