Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 February, 2020, 5:51 AM
Home Countryside

14 unnatural deaths in Barishal in 15 days of Feb

Published : Monday, 24 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 23: A total of 14 unnatural deaths happened in different areas of the district in the first 15 days of February.
Of these, five are suicides, four murders, two road accidents, two mysterious deaths, and one drowning.
On February 14, police recovered an unknown baby's body beside the Lakutia-Barishal Road in the district.
On February 11, a motorcyclist Rabiul Bepary, 31, of Kashemabad Village in Gaurnadi Upazila was killed in an accident on the Gaurnadi-Kashemabad Road in the district.
On February 10, a poultry trader Siraj Gomosta, 45, of Nagarbari Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district killed self by taking poison.
On February 9, three housewives killed selves and two others died in other incidents in Banaripara, Agailjhara, Wazirpur and Bakerganj upazilas of the district.
Police recovered the hanging body of Rashida Begum, 42, of Eluhar Village in Banaripara Upazila from a tree.  
On the same day, another woman Shefali Begum, 28, wife of Manju Hawlader of Nagarbari Village under Gaila Union in the upazila killed self by taking poison.
On the same day, police recovered the hanging body of Salina Begum, wife of Majnu of Dhamura Village in Wazirpur Upazila.  
On the same day, a pregnant woman Sima Halder, wife of Anjan Halder of Rahutpara Village in Agailjhara Upazila died mysteriously.
On the same day, Kalam Mridha, 45, of Mundupasha Village in Bakerganj Upazila was allegedly killed by a local shaman in the name of treatment.  
On February 8, a minor boy Rahman of Jhapur Village in Babuganj Upazila drowned in a pond.
On the same day, one Farid Hossen, 45, the son of late Mazid Khan of Bogura Road area in the city was killed by his brothers over land dispute.
On the same day, a cloth trader Mamun, 32, killed self by hanging in Bogura Road area of the city.  
On February 6, one Sabbir Mridha, 28, was killed in a road accident in Barishal University area of the city.  
On February 2, two persons- Dulal Sarder, 46, of Bejahar Village in Gaurnadi Upazila and Mokhles Khan, 40, of Char Alimabad Village in Mehendiganj Upazila were killed in separate incidents. Both the deceased were chopped to death over previous enmity. Mokhles was an accused in a murder case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teenager jailed in Rajshahi for stalking
Day-long free medical camp organised by KAMPS
Field day on mustard farming held at Fulgazi
Students urged to choose right path
Man fined over child marriage at Baraigram
Two beaten dead in 2 dists
25 LLB examinees expelled in Barishal
One held with hemp at Panchhari


Latest News
Tigresses looking to focus on own game
Bangladesh to overtake Malaysia, Singapore by 2024: Minister
RAB raids Papiya’s city houses
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
Mashrafe returns to lead host side for Zimbabwe ODIs
IEDCR asks not to visit corona virus affected countries
GP pays Tk 1,000 crore to BTRC
Three factories closed in Savar
4 hurt in Turag BCL attack
Youth stabbed dead in Cumilla
Most Read News
COVID-19: An impending threat for Bangladesh RMG
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban
2 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
HC adjourns hearing on Khaleda’s bail plea till Feb 27
Rizvi, nine others hurt as police baton-charge BNP procession
Jolie lauds BD’s leadership role in Rohingya crisis
FM hopeful of reopening Malaysia labour market
School for mentally challenged children in each dist soon
Mother, daughter killed as bus overturns
How Digital Inclusion made Bangladesh a Standout South Asian Economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft