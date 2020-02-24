

Hilsa season changes in Meghna, Tentulia

Fishermen are netting huge volume of hilsa in this offseason. The catches include large-size hilsa as well. But, fishers are not happy with the prices. Traders are in frustration.

Concerned sources said the usual hilsa season from June to September has been changing day by day. Water pollution, navigability crisis and climate change have caused transitional change in the typical hilsa season, they also said.

Last year, fishers caught huge hilsa from the coastal areas of Monpura, Dhalchar and Char Kumkri-Mukri, but less hilsa was caught in other areas of the district at that time.

There were very few catches in the end of September last year, but in the beginning of December last, the rivers became hilsa-free. Fishers shelved their fishing nets and the trawlers were anchored. But, by this mid-January, abundant hilsa appeared suddenly.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossen Minar said due to different reasons, the usual hilsa season is changing day by day. So, there has been abundant catch of hilsa in this offseason. At this time of the last year there were very few catches of hilsa here.

A recent field visit found sale of jatka along with hilsa was going on in festive mood in different fishing ghats of the upazila. Fishers said hilsa fishes are being caught in larger scale than the last season.

Fisherman Bashar said sensing the end of the hilsa season, the nets were shelved, but following sudden appearance, the nets were again drawn out.

Per hali (four pieces) big-size hilsa is selling at Tk 2,500 to 3,000 against Tk 4,000 to 5,000, three months back. In the market, other fishes are selling at higher rates than hilsa.

Fish trader Faruk Bepary said the arrival of other fishes has cut down hilsa prices.























