

NUB holds freshers’ reception

Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman of NUB Trust, was present as chief guest while Md Mahbubur Rahaman, Secretary, Bangladesh Technical Education Board was present as guest of honour.









Councillor Anisur Rahman Nayeem, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Prof Engineer Md Humaun Kabir, Pro Vice-Chancellor (D), NUB and Prof Dr Md Ekramul Islam, Treasurer, NUB attended as special guests. Prof Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of NUB presided over the programme.

Prof Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah said "You have to enhance knowledge in Information Technology era besides to need develop yourself as a skilled person and must be involve on country service."

Md Mahbubur Rahaman said "It doesn't matter which university you are studying and what is your subject. It is a matter of watching what you are learning and what you are giving to the nation.''

Deans, faculties, students, guardians, freshers' and other guest were enjoyed the programme around the day followed by a cultural event.