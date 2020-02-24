

Atiqul Islam reappointed as NSU VC

Following the consent of President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, also chancellor of the university, the Ministry of Education on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regards.

Prof Atiqul has a strong track records in negotiating international programmes and academic administration. He also has a reputation for being an innovative, efficient and visionary leader.

Earlier, he served as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Edith Cowan University in Australia and the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Government at the University of Canberra.

He is also a fellow of CPA Australia and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand. He also served at the University of Sydney, NSW, Curtin University, University of Canterbury and the National University of Singapore.





























Vice-Chancellor of North South University (NSU) Prof Atiqul Islam has reappointed for the same post for second term.Following the consent of President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, also chancellor of the university, the Ministry of Education on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regards.Prof Atiqul has a strong track records in negotiating international programmes and academic administration. He also has a reputation for being an innovative, efficient and visionary leader.Earlier, he served as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Edith Cowan University in Australia and the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Government at the University of Canberra.He is also a fellow of CPA Australia and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand. He also served at the University of Sydney, NSW, Curtin University, University of Canterbury and the National University of Singapore.