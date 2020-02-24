CUET organises workshop on climate change





Prof Dr Md Alamgir, Member of University Grants Commission Bangladesh, as chief guest and Vice-Chancellor of CUET Prof Dr Md Rafiqul Alam as special guest will be present at the seminar. Prof Dr Md Habibur Rahman, Head of Civil Engineering department, BUET, Climate Change Specialist Ahmed Julfiqar and other environmental specialist will present as keynote speaker and CESER Chairmen Prof Dr Farjana Rahman Juli will deliver welcome speech at the workshop.

























Centre for Environmental Science & Engineering Research (CESER) and Department of Civil Engineering of Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET) jointly organised a training workshop on 'Climate Change: Effects and Adaptation' will be held on 25-26 February, 2020 at CUET academic building-1.Prof Dr Md Alamgir, Member of University Grants Commission Bangladesh, as chief guest and Vice-Chancellor of CUET Prof Dr Md Rafiqul Alam as special guest will be present at the seminar. Prof Dr Md Habibur Rahman, Head of Civil Engineering department, BUET, Climate Change Specialist Ahmed Julfiqar and other environmental specialist will present as keynote speaker and CESER Chairmen Prof Dr Farjana Rahman Juli will deliver welcome speech at the workshop.