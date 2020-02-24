One held with huge fake notes





The arrested was identified as SM Mamun, 43, son of SM Motlab Ali, a resident of Paikpara village in Bagerhat district.

They detained Mamun from the area recovered the fake notes and one mobile set from his possession, said a press release issued by KMP.

On February 20, police arrested two persons with fake money-making equipment from Khalishpur in the metropolis and seized fake notes of Taka around four thousand, three color printers, one laminating machine, a digital plate of making money, six buckets ink and two bundles of white paper from their possession, the release added. -BSS















